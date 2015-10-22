Sugarcreek Fire/EMS levy passes
Voters say city to directly elect mayor
Enon Police to host annual cruise-in
Fairborn man dies after crashing into pole
North starts first school year with FCS
Latest Updates
- Sugarcreek Fire/EMS levy passes - 11:41 pm
- New WU president ready to work - 10:32 am
- RNC: Ohio delegation overjoyed by ‘Down Under’ speech - 5:48 pm
- Retired teachers learn about identity theft - 10:00 am
- Sugarcreek Police Report - 2:56 pm
- Holiday in the park event set for next week - 11:14 am
- Bellbrook Police Reports - 10:40 am
- Auditor warns of credit card skimmers - 10:00 am updated: 10:00 am.
- Perales recognizes Eagle Scouts - 12:51 pm
- Bellbrook Police Reports - 11:55 am
- Tire collection event scheduled - 10:00 am
- Adoption event scheduled - 10:28 am
- Sugarcreek Police Reports - 2:43 pm
- Book groups, authors to visit - 2:16 pm
- Historical society events scheduled - 3:30 pm
- Wright State prof bringing art history alive - 1:59 pm
- Local doctors urge healthy lifestyle to prevent diabetes - 1:41 pm
- WSU psychology researchers examine military relationships - 1:50 pm
- Sugarcreek Police Reports - 3:03 pm
- Foster acquitted in attempted murder trial - 7:39 pm
- Bellbrook Police Report - 2:58 pm updated: 2:58 pm.
- Chamber hosts personal safety seminar - 1:23 pm
- Wright State University Theatre presents “Chicago” - 1:18 pm
- Illness care program launched - 12:51 pm
- Free haircuts for veterans - 12:32 pm
NEWS
Bellbrook Police Reports
Times News ReportOct. 82:18 a.m. — An officer stopped a vehicle on West Franklin Street for a Defective Muffler. Investigation led to the arrest...
Tire collection event scheduled
For Greene County NewsXENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District will host a tire collection event from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 13 at 2145 G...
Adoption event scheduled
For Greene County NewsYELLOW SPRINGS — In celebration of National Adoption Month, Greene County Children Services will host a special free movie...
Sugarcreek Police Reports
Times News ReportOct. 28Protection order violation reported on Feedwire Road.Found property reported on Clyo Road.Oct. 29Nothing to report.Oct. 30Susp...
Book groups, authors to visit
News-Current ReportBEAVERCREEK — Books & Co. will host authors and events in October at The Greene, 4453 Walnut St.Local author Brian Forsch...
Historical society events scheduled
For Greene County NewsXENIA — The Greene County Ohio Historical Society will host another event during the month of November. The events will be...
SPORTS
Defending hockey champs fall to Elks
By John Bombatchjbombatch@civitasmedia.comKETTERING — Just two days earlier, the Beavercreek Beavers high school hockey team celebrated its succ...
Boys beat at Fairborn
Ryan Everidge looks out for Fairborn as he moves the ball down the court.Don Tate | TimesBellbrook Boys Basketball Team is 0-1 so far with their secon...
Local Sports Briefs
Five earn All-Horizon League honorsINDIANAPOLIS — Five members of the Wright State men’s soccer team were honored as the Horizon League an...
Missouri stand gives players a taste of their power
Northwestern’s football players didn’t get their union, and today’s major college athletes probably won’t ever get their money...
Michigan is in Big Ten title hunt
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan was clinging to what seemed like a slim chance to win the Big Ten title just a few days ago.That notion suddenly see...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Couple has Titanic collection
XENIA — Mark Shaw doesn’t consider himself “king of the world” — but when it comes to Titanic memorabilia the Xenia resi...
Healthy Halloween Hustle to support cassroom grants
Greene County News ReportXENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation Grants Program will benefit from the a health-focused 5K walk/run Saturd...
Around the home and farm
Things to do in the FallThe fall is one of my favorite times of the year with cooler temperatures, harvest and changing color of the landscape but as ...
DeWine urges passage of AAR act
For Greene County NewsCOLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that he is urging the leadership of the Committee on the Judi...
October 24th, 2015 updated: October 24th, 2015. |
Hunter Arms fifth homecoming weekend
The trip to Fulton NY was a homecoming although perhaps not in the normal definition. Homecoming generally means one is returning to their home or per...